Kentucky Gov. Beshear, family out of COVID-19 quarantine

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has completed his two-week quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19, he announced Saturday morning.

Beshear and his family — wife Britainy, daughter Lila and son Will — entered quarantine Oct. 11 after learning a member of their security detail had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The security team member had driven the family on Oct. 10.

“Thank you to all who have sent supportive messages,” Beshear wrote in a tweet on Saturday morning. “We are very blessed.”

In previous social media updates, Beshear said he and his family members had repeatedly been tested for COVID-19 during their quarantine. All test results came back negative.

Beshear attributed those results to the fact everyone in the vehicle at the moment of exposure, including the infected security team member, had been wearing facial coverings.

“I was wearing a mask,” Beshear said Friday. “He was wearing a mask. That shows you that it works.”

Speaking Thursday, Beshear said the security team member was on the path to recovery.

“He is still working on beating this virus, which I know he will,” Beshear said. “But I think that says to all of us that it’s a powerful virus, and no matter how strong you are it can potentially cause complications and/or keep you out of work.”