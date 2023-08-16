Gov. Beshear proposes pay increase for teachers, fully funded pre-K for all Kentuckians in new budget plan

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear proposed the largest pay increase for Kentucky teachers in decades.

Beshear detailed his "Education First" budget plan on Wednesday, which calls for a $1.1 billion investment into the state's education.

"We must invest more in public education," Beshear said. "Our teachers are not paid what they are worth, and every child deserves a chance at true prosperity."

The plan includes an 11% pay raise for teachers and all school personnel, which would include bus drivers, cafeteria staff, janitors and more.

The pay raise marks the largest single pay raise for public school educators in 40 years.

Beshear's plan also would fully fund universal pre-K for Kentuckians. Beshear said the investment, which would be a first for the state, would allow children to have long-term academic success while opening the opportunity for parents to get back to work.

"Others know this, and more and more states and cities, like Cincinnati, are investing in pre-K," Beshear said. "They are helping their students succeed while supporting new mothers and fathers to help them get back into the workforce much sooner."

Outside of the pay increase and funded pre-K, Beshear's plan would also fully fund teacher pensions and student transportation, ensures no increase to health insurance premiums, a maximum of $3,000 in annual student loan forgiveness for teachers, professional development support, a boost in mental health services and the funding of textbooks. The budget plan also allocates $100 million in one-time grant funds for the building of new career and technical education centers.

Beshear's funding for student transportation comes as Jefferson County Public Schools, the state's largest school system, canceled classes after massive transportation issues.

"If you want to solve transportation issues, then we need to pay bus drivers enough," Beshear said.

He also said that the General Assembly failed to fully fund transportation, which Beshear included in his last budget proposal.

Beshear said the biggest difference between his proposed budget and the General Assembly's is their lack of education funding.

"With a record budget surplus, the largest Rainy Day Fund in state history and good economic conditions, we must keep Kentucky competitive by investing in our schools, teachers and students," Beshear said.

Currently, Kentucky ranks 44th in starting pay for teachers with an average pay of $38,010, according to reports from the National Education Association.

Beshear's proposed budget would increase that starting pay for $42,191, bringing Kentucky up to 24th in the nation for starting pay.

"It is simple, you cannot catch a kid up on math if they don't have a math teacher," Beshear said. "And we cannot remain competitive with other states if we don't pay our teachers what they are worth."

John Hicks, secretary of the governor's executive cabinet, agrees that Beshear's proposed budget is affordable.

"We can make these investments, and there is still plenty of space for other needs and other demands in this upcoming budget," Hicks said.

