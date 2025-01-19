'It's an honor for me' | Madeira tailor stitches suits for Vice President-elect JD Vance's inauguration

MADEIRA, Ohio — When it comes to important life events, being sworn in as the Vice President of the United States probably tops most. With most of the country watching, JD Vance wanted to make sure he looked the part.

Luckily for him, his tailor, Romualdo Pelle, knows what he's doing.

“My godfather, I was eight and a half, he said 'Romualdo! I want to teach you what I do. I am a tailor and you've got good hands!'," Pelle said.

Pelle has been sewing for more than eight decades. His hands are just as steady now at age 90 as they were when he was young.

"It's a gift," Pelle said.

Pelle grew up in Italy, serving time in the Italian army in the 1950s. In 1960, he left his home country and moved to Cincinnati.

It was a decision that wasn't easy. Pelle had to teach himself English.

"One guy from Italy, he sent me a book to translate English to Italian," Pelle said. "I've still got the book."

It wasn't long before Pelle opened a tailor shop in 1968. He even remembers the exact date: July 29, 1968.

His store, appropriately named Romualdo, has sat off Miami Avenue in Madeira since then.

WCPO 9 Pelle spends four days a week in the back of the store tailoring suits.

Pelle's life story is fascinating and he happily shares it with anyone who asks.

"He's a character," said Tim Brock, the co-owner of Romualdo. "I started working with Romauldo when I was 19-years-old and he's pretty much like an adopted grandparent for me. It's been a wild ride"

Brock says Romualdo still loves to teach others how to sew. He describes Romualdo as a people person.

"He's loud, he's boisterous and loves talking to his clients," Brock said.

Even at 90, Pelle's life story continues to add unique chapters.

Three years ago, Pelle met Vice President-elect JD Vance. Pelle says he appreciated Vance's genuine character.

“Very nice person to talk to, he understands," Pelle said. "Very smart, I think. Very smart.”

Monday, Vance will be sworn in as the second most powerful man in the United States. He'll do it wearing a suit made by Pelle.

"That’s pretty cool," Pelle said "I think it’s pretty cool.”

Pelle says Vance ordered four suits for the week of the inauguration.

Vance even wrote a note to Pelle, reading: "For Romualdo - with admiration for your hard work and dedication. I will proudly wear your suit at the inauguration."

WCPO 9 Note sent by JD Vance to Pelle

"It's very surreal to know that our tailored suits are in the biggest house there is in this country," Brock said.

For Pelle, tailoring isn't a job he has to do, it's a job he loves to do.

“It’s an honor for me, really, at my age that I can still serve people," Pelle said.

He says he'll continue doing it until he can't anymore.

“I want to die over here, to tell you the truth," Pelle said.