Former House Speaker John Boehner reflects on path from southwest Ohio to Washington and back

How does a barkeep's son from Reading, Ohio end up the second-most powerful man in Washington? How does that happen?

"I don't know," former House Speaker John Boehner told WCPO. "I never thought I'd ever be in politics."

You might know the story: Boehner grew up in Reading, one of 11 kids; He became a salesman before entering the world of politics, eventually reaching the U.S. House of Representatives.

In his new book "On the House," he writes extensively about how growing up in the Cincinnati area -- a Moeller High School graduate -- shaped him and led him on the path to Congress.

"You know, we were pretty fortunate to grow up and are a part of the country where, you know, we got basic, American values, people are nice," he said. "Frankly, I think it provided a great foundation for me, whether in my business or my years in politics, and wouldn't change a thing."

He also wouldn't change his decision to leave Congress, he said. Since retiring, he hasn't shied away from speaking his mind about the politicians he's worked with on both sides of the aisle, and some who have come after him.

Take, for example, what he has to say about Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

"What I say in the book is, there's nothing worse than a reckless jackass who thinks he's smarter than everybody else," Boehner said. "Here's one of these guys, the epitome of, I think, what's wrong in Washington these days on both sides of the aisle."

Boehner thinks back to a visit to Capitol Hill by Pope Francis and how it prompted his decision to finally retire.

"When the Pope was there... the Capitol was just a glow. Democrats, Republicans house and everybody was happy," he said. "It might have been the happiest day I saw in the 25 years, I was in Congress. And so later that afternoon, I was getting ready to go meet up with my family and my friends were in town for the Pope. I said, 'You know what, I might just do this tomorrow. It's not gonna get any better than I was today.'"

These days, he splits his time between Florida and his home district of West Chester, Ohio.

"When I get home to West Chester, every morning, I'm out there taking my walk and then watering the flowers," he said.

He's also a grandpa.

"I got two little grandsons," he said. "I'm just trying to be the best grandfather I can be."

At the end of the day, he said he holds out hope the U.S. can move past the polarization growing among its voters and its elected officials.

"We're the most resilient people God ever put on Earth. I know Americans always figure it out," he's said. "We make this mistake, that mistake. We may wait too long to fix the problem, but at the end of the day, we always seem to get it right."