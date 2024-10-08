Early voting begins this week in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana: What to know, new rules

CINCINNATI — Election Day is now less than a month away, and some residents in the Tri-State can start voting as early as Tuesday. While Nov. 5 is a day marked on almost every American's calendar, here in the Tri-State, there are a few more dates you need to know.

Ohio dates to know

The last day to register to vote in Ohio is Monday, Oct. 7. Early voting starts Tuesday, Oct. 8 and lasts through Sunday, Nov. 3. Registered voters can cast those early in-person ballots at their county board of elections. Find yours here.

Kentucky dates to know

Monday, Oct. 7 is also the last day to register to vote in Kentucky for the general election, while Tuesday, Oct. 22 is the last day to request a mail-in ballot. There are six days of excused in-person absentee voting — Oct. 23, 24, 25, 28, 29 and 30.

“That’s if you’re going to be out of town or unavailable on Election Day,” Campbell County Clerk Jim Luersen said.

There are three days of no-excuse in-person absentee voting on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1-2.

Indiana dates to know

Like Ohio, Indiana's early voting starts Tuesday, Oct. 8, one day after the deadline to register. Hoosiers can vote early at a location decided by their county. Click here to find your county's information.

“Early voting is from Oct. 8 to Sunday, Nov. 3, there is no voting the day before Election Day,” said Sherry Poland, Director of the Hamilton County Board of Elections.

WCPO Ballot Box

For voters in Ohio, some things will look a little different this year — including who can drop off absentee ballots in ballot boxes.

“They can only return their own ballot using the dropbox,” said Sherry Poland, director of the Hamilton County Board of Elections. “If someone is delivering a ballot on behalf of someone else they need to make sure that is permitted under Ohio law.”

Voters who are disabled may only have their designated person drop off their ballot. For everyone else, it must be an immediate family member. However, they are still not able to use the drop box. Instead, they have to drop it off inside their local election board or county clerk's office and fill out a form.

WCPO Ballot Box.

And there’s another new rule Ohio voters need to be aware of this year.

“When voting in person, whether that is at the board of elections for early voting or at their polling place on Election Day, voters do need to present a photo ID,” said Poland.

Kentucky and Indiana photos also have to show ID at the polls.

Election officials also recommend looking at a sample ballot before you go vote, so you can be educated on everything on the ballot.