'Difference at the doors' | Tri-State down-ballot Democratic races energized by Harris, DNC

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The new slate cards for Hamilton County Democrats are hot off the presses.

District chairs in Springfield Township and Sharonville picked them up from the party’s Norwood offices on Thursday.

The reason for the new card: the new candidates at the top of the ticket, Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Hamilton County Dems were using stickers to cover up the old card.

Andrew Rowan/WCPO The old slate card for Hamilton County Democrats had a sticker to reflect the new candidates after President Joe Biden exited the race.

Hamilton County Democratic Party Chairwoman Gwen McFarlin said she’s noticed a change since President Biden decided to exit the race.

“That's a stimulus there, you know, to help energize all of the candidates who are running,” she said. “But still, they are not taking anything for granted, and neither are we.”

Local campaigns have told WCPO that they’ve noticed more voter engagement since the swap at the top of the ticket. It was a re-match of a race many candidates were tuned out of.

“Volunteers are coming and they're signing up, wanting to get more involved, and we are fulfilling their request,” McFarlin said.

Incumbent State Rep. Rachel Baker knows that firsthand. The Democrat is running for re-election in Ohio State House District 27.

OhioHouse.gov Ohio District 27

“After Harris's announcement, we have had so many new volunteers that have never canvassed before, never been involved politically before, showing up,” Baker said.

Voters are more interested in discussing politics when she canvases their door, she said.

“An excitement, I’d say, is the biggest word to describe the difference,” Baker said.

Andrew Rowan/WCPO Rep. Rachel Baker is running for re-election in OH-27

Most of her conversations with voters, she said, are centering around the economy, including the cost of utilities, healthcare; public education; gun violence; and mental health and suicide.

“I think people see how important these elections are,” Baker said. “People have been much more engaged.”

Her opponent, Republican Curt Hartman, said it didn’t matter to him who Democrats have at the top of the ticket.

“Because of the dynamics of politics in our country today, I’m not sure more energy or less energy is going to affect that. I think people are already energized on both sides,” Hartman said.

Andrew Rowan/WCPO OH-27 Republican candidate Curt Hartman

He said voters he is speaking to recognize the need for the country to move in a different direction.

“That’s going to translate down here to the state level,” he said.

Hartman said policies, rather than emotions, will drive the race after the end of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday.

“Joy doesn't put more food on the table. Joy doesn't put more gas in the gas tank. Joy doesn't provide security and safety for your family,” he said. “There's no substance to it. It's a feel-good argument.”

But for now, Democrats are using joy as their catalyzer.

“My background is one where it's in health care,” said McFarlin. “So I'll say joy metastasizes and brings in and engages all the people.”