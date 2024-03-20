Ohio GOP Senate primary: Bernie Moreno projected to win, will face Democrat Sherrod Brown in November

CINCINNATI — Decision Desk HQ projects Bernie Moreno as the winner of the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

Moreno will face incumbent Sherrod Brown (D) at the November general election after defeating Matt Dolan and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. Brown is running for his fourth term.

He tried to run for a Senate seat in 2022 but was unsuccessful, losing to J.D. Vance in 2022.

Here is how Ohio voted in the primary:

Moreno is a businessman with a background in auto sales. He moved to the U.S. at age 5 from Bolivia and became a U.S. citizen at 18.

According to his campaign website, Moreno is running for Senate because "for too long, the men and women who move Ohio forward, American workers, have been left behind by career politicians like Sherrod Brown and Joe Biden."

Moreno has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Vance and multiple state representatives among others.

Trump described Moreno as "exactly the type of MAGA fighter" that's needed in the U.S. Senate. The former president also traveled to the Dayton area on Saturday to rally for Moreno.

In terms of issues, Moreno's campaign site lists 15 different priorities public policy needs to revolve around.

Moreno said America needs to secure the southern border, revoke amnesty and "destroy" Mexican drug cartels.

He also said he wants to protect life, moms and families as a U.S. senator, aiming to ban late-term abortions.

Economically, Moreno said he wants to reduce anti-growth regulations, cut government spending and end inflation.

Other issues Moreno has emphasized include "beating Communist China," enacting term limits for members of Congress, ending "wokeness" and more. You can click here to see all of the issues Moreno wants to tackle.