'Tremendous amount at stake' | Mariemont City Schools seeking additional operating levy

MARIEMONT, Ohio — When voters go to the polls on Election Day, Mariemont City Schools Superintendent Steven Estepp wants the community to know “there’s a tremendous amount at stake” for the district.

Voters within the district’s boundaries will be asked to approve or deny the school board’s request for an additional operating levy.

The 5.95 mill levy will cost $208 annually per $100,000 of home value determined by the county auditor. It would generate $3.1 million annually for the district.

“This dollar amount will allow us to keep the level of programs and services that we currently have in our district,” Estepp said.

The superintendent said, like personal budgets, inflationary pressures are limiting the strength of the district’s dollar. He said the 2024 request would get the district through the next four years.

What happens if the levy fails?

Estepp and District Treasurer Tom Golinar provided recommendations to the Board of Education if the levy does not pass.

The plan, which would be phased over two years, includes:



The elimination of 32 staff positions in total, a decrease of 15% overall

Loss of art, music, STEM and other electives throughout the district

Reduction in accelerated/high school courses at the junior high school

Decrease in honors and AP opportunities at the high school

Reduction of field trips and extra-curricular activities

Reduction of counseling and mental health support and

Reduction of nursing and medical services at all school buildings

“It basically would change the way we do business here,” Estepp said.

What about the 2018 levy?

At the time, the district said its levy could cover four years of expenditures. Estepp said it was able to make dollars stretch for an additional two years.

The district attributes the savings to the following:



Local, state and federal grants

One-time grants

Budget reductions through staffing reallocation and attrition

Savings at the new high school, including annual maintenance costs and more efficient utilities

Doesn’t increased property taxes mean the district received more money?

No. Under state law, the amount the district collects is dictated by the levy voters approved. Even though property taxes may have increased, the amount the district receives from local taxes is the same.

According to the Hamilton County auditor, the rates of taxation on cities, townships and villages within the Mariemont City School District are among the highest in the county.

How will this appear on my ballot?

Voters in the school district’s jurisdiction will see the levy as Issue 27 on their ballot.

Where can I learn more?

The district has additional levy information on its website: https://www.mariemontschools.org/2024LevyInformation.aspx