Thousands cast early voting ballots one week into Ohio's August special election cycle

CINCINNATI — Some Ohio counties are reporting high turnout for the August 2023 special election. In fact, the Butler County Board of Elections reports there have already been more people who voted early in one week during this election cycle than the entire early voting cycle of the 2022 special election.

WCPO found out Butler County isn't the only county seeing higher voter turnout. In fact, as of July 17, the Hamilton County Board of Elections data shows 15,932 people cast an early ballot this cycle — including both early in-person voting and mail-in absentee — compared to 10,146 for the entire early voting cycle last year.

Hamilton County Board of Elections

"We're actually seeing a bigger number than we saw last August. We were at about a little over 2,000 voters throughout the whole early voting period. For the first week, we've seen over 3,000 voters," said Nicole Unzicker, director of the Butler County Board of Elections.

Unzicker said the 3,000 is just for people who cast an early in-person ballot, with more than 2,000 people requesting a mail-in absentee ballot. In Cuyahoga County, the board of election is reporting that 3,550 people cast an early in-person ballot in one week compared to August 2022, where 3,094 voters made up the entire early voting period.

Cuyahoga County Board of Elections

"I'm sure there are some passionate voters out there either side that are viewing that on but we're just happy to be here to give them that opportunity," said Unzicker, who compared this turnout to a midterm election.

This August, Ohio voters are deciding Issue 1, which would change the threshold to amend the state's constitution from 50% plus one vote, to a 60% majority.

RELATED | Answering your questions about Ohio's Issue 1

"Obviously the special election came across because of the ballot initiative you know the required number of petition signatures to get on the ballot in November," said Russell Mock, chairman of the Hamilton County GOP.

Mock was referring to abortion rights advocates collecting signatures so voters can decide whether or not abortion should be a constitutional right in Ohio this upcoming November.

"It shouldn't be so easy to amend it and it should be something that really has the vast majority support of Ohioans," said Mock.

On Tuesday, Ohio native and Grammy Award-winning artist John Legend canvassed Hamilton County, advocating against Issue 1.

"You know about the election on Aug. 8, so now once you already vote, all you have to do is tell your friends and family," said Legend, while speaking to a woman Tuesday. "Making it much harder for voters to have a say in our democracy, so we're voting no."

For more information about early in-person voting in Ohio, click here. To learn about early mail-in, absentee voting in Ohio, click here.

READ MORE

Ohioans vote on Issue 1 in Aug., what does it say?

'Hypocritical' — Sec. of State LaRose apparently changes law to help Issue 1 supporters

Music superstar John Legend campaigns in Cincinnati for Democrats, Ohio Issue 1