Republican Sen. Todd Young wins reelection in Indiana

INDIANA — ABC News projects Todd Young has won reelection.

Young defeated Democratic challenger Thomas McDermott Jr., the longest-serving mayor in the history of Hammond, Ind., to serve his second term in the U.S. Senate.

The Republican incumbent previously served as a representative for Indiana's 9th congressional district before he was elected to the Senate in 2018. He succeeded Dan Coats.

Young was considered a clear front-runner throughout the race, mostly ignoring McDermott's campaign. Like many of his incumbent colleagues, Young had a large fundraising advantage over McDermott. He spent most of his campaign talking about inflation and rising gas prices.

His campaign raised about $14.9 million in contributions through Oct. 19, according to Federal Election Commission filings, while McDermott’s campaign had collected $1.27 million.

He did not get an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. He voted to acquit Trump in his Senate impeachment trials, though he did vote to uphold President Joe Biden's election win.

Young is on the Senate committees on finance; foreign relations; commerce, science and transportation; and small business and entrepreneurship. He was in the Marine Corps before attending law school and starting his political career.

There are several additional elections for state legislators, mayors and council members in Indiana. Hoosiers in the Tri-State are also electing Indiana's representative for the 6th congressional district. Greg Pence, the older brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, has represented the district since 2018.

