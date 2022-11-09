Rep. Thomas Massie wins reelection in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — The Associated Press projects Thomas Massie has won reelection.

Massie defeated challengers Matthew Lehman and Ethan Osborne to represent Kentucky's 4th congressional district in the U.S. House. He has been in Congress since 2012, when he both a special and regular election to fill former Rep. Geoff Davis' open seat, as part of the Tea Party movement. He was previously judge-executive of Lewis County.

Nicknamed "Mr. No," Massie often makes headlines for often voting against things in the House that have bipartisan support — such as a coronavirus aid package or a resolution supporting Sweden and Finland joining NATO. He has voted against every omnibus appropriations bill Congress has passed as he said addressing national debt is one of his biggest platform positions.

Massie's Democratic opponent, Newport resident Matthew Lehman, previously said Massie has "done nothing for Northern Kentucky ... voting no on nearly every bill to treat those suffering from drug addiction to support communities affected." Lehman worked in the health care industry before running for office, focusing his campaign on fighting the opioid epidemic and health privacies.

The libertarian-minded lawmaker was previously described as a "third rate Grandstander" and "disaster for America" by former President Donald Trump, who later endorsed him in the May primary. Trump did not endorse Massie in 2020, though it had no impact on his races. He easily won his primary and defeated Democratic challenger Alexandra Owensby with 67% of the vote.

