Ohio special election results: Issue 1 fails

CINCINNATI — Ohio voters rejected Issue 1 during Tuesday's special election, meaning any requirements for proposed constitutional amendments will remain the same.

Issue 1 — the only thing on the ballot — would have made three changes:



Any proposed constitutional amendment would have required 60% of the vote to pass, rather than the 50%-plus-one votes currently required;

Any petition for a constitutional amendment filed on or after January 1, 2024, would have needed signatures from 5% of the voters from the last gubernatorial election in each Ohio county, rather than the current requirement of signatures from half of the state's counties and;

The 10-day period that allows invalid signatures to be replaced with new ones on citizen-led ballot initiatives for constitutional amendments would have been eliminated.

Voters have been able to make their decision since mid-July, with many Tri-State counties reporting higher turnout during early voting for this election than the entire voting cycle of the 2022 special election.

While the measure mentioned nothing about reproductive rights, abortion was at the center of the election as Ohioians are expected to consider a constitutional amendment guaranteeing access to abortion during the next November election.

The difference between 50%-plus-one and 60% of the vote could have been the difference between the measure passing or failing. Of the six abortion-rights ballot measures to have been held since Roe was struck down, four — those in Kentucky, Montana, Michigan, and Missouri — have passed with between 52-59% of the vote. Only Vermont and California's measures passed with more than 60%.

Because of its importance in the national debate over abortion, millions upon millions have been spent by both sides of the issue. Protect Our Constitution was the main group campaigning for Issue 1 and lists several groups — including the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, the Ohio Restaurant Association and Ohio Right to Life — that supported the measure.

Meanwhile, One Person, One Vote — the group campaigning against Issue 1 — listed groups like The League of Women Voters of Ohio, Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights and the Ohio Education Association as its supporters. Former governors and attorneys general from both parties also came out against it.

