Kentucky election: How does voting for a write-in candidate work?

NEWPORT, Ky. — Kentucky voters choosing to write in candidates better choose someone who filed for election.

"If they're not a filed write-in candidate we don't even look at them," Campbell County Clerk Jim Luersen, a Republican who is running unopposed for re-election.

In Campbell County, every ballot and every race has blank space for voters to write in candidates. However, state law requires write-in candidates to file for election and pay $50.

"The legislature decided this was the way the board of elections is going to work and that's what we do," Jack Snodgrass, a Democrat, former county clerk and member of the board of elections, said.

Since the filing deadline fell after the county printed ballots, every race has room for voters to write in someone's name. However, only the U.S. Senate, Alexandria City Council and Mentor City Commission races have valid options. Poll workers keep a list with the names of write-in candidates who filed at every precinct. By state law, they can only share it if voters ask, Luersen and members of the bipartisan county board of elections said.

"Most people don't understand the entire (election) process," Luersen said. "I didn't understand it before I was elected and there's a lot of moving parts and everything is done to ensure the integrity of the election."

One voter, though, noticed a trend and emailed WCPO 9 News concerned that some races named just the Republican candidate and did not designate a party for the write-in option.

The ballots also include at least two races, 3rd Magisterial District Constable and Justice of the Peace, involving one candidate from the Democratic party where the write-in option does not designate a party for any candidate.

Board members who are already sorting absentee ballots and preparing them to be counted on election night said they field plenty of questions.

"Almost daily people just want to know," Snodgrass said. "Some people want to know for knowledge's sake. Some people want to know in case they get a chance to complain."

Others look forward to a smooth and fair election.

