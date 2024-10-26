How rising housing costs could impact voters' decisions on Tri-State levies

CINCINNATI — Forty tax levies across four counties in the Greater Cincinnati region are on ballots this election cycle. But the passage of those levies could depend on how property owners feel about their wallets.

In recent elections, many voters rejected a majority of the levies put before them. For example, about 55% of Fairfield voters in March were against the 6.9-mill continuing operating levy.

Now, once again, Ohio voters face levies in Hamilton, Clermont, Warren and Butler counties — this time with the backdrop of inflation and increased housing values.

Redfin reports home prices in the area are up nearly 5% with the average home price increasing from about $217,000 in January 2024 to about $250,000 now.

“The only thing I pay mostly is, you know, just property tax," voter Cecil Hensley told WCPO.

Voters will be deciding on levies impacting local libraries, schools and government services.

It’s a decision retiree Hensley said has become more difficult on his fixed income.

“I retired in ‘92 and it didn’t have a cost of living with it. So, the pension I got in ’92 is what I get today. And in fact, in ’92 what I was getting was pretty good. But nowadays that’s just a drop in the bucket,” Hensley said.

Realtor Jada Brown told WCPO that a homeowner’s tax bill doesn’t always mean they’ll ‘vote no’ on levies.

“It can drastically change your buying power and your mortgage payment in wherever you decide to reside in," Brown said.

Brown suggests before going to the polls that voters review their mortgage terms and rates with their lender and if available, use a county-provided levy calculator.