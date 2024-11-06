Watch Now
How did the Tri-State vote for the president? A count-by-county look

Former President Donald Trump is the projected winner of the 2024 election, Decision Desk HQ predicts. In a victory speech, Trump said the win and his campaign is "the greatest political movement of all time."
Ohio Presidential Election Results 2024
Former President Donald Trump is the projected winner of the 2024 presidential election.

Trump took the electoral votes in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. The win in the states is no surprise for the former president, who won all three in 2020 and 2016.

Here's how Trump performed in the Tri-State area:

Ohio

While the overall state of Ohio has voted Republican in the last two elections, the City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County historically vote Democrat.

In this election, more than 56% of Hamilton County residents voted for Kamala Harris. Trump received just over 42% of the vote, while third-party candidates accumulated roughly 1% of the overall vote.

While Hamilton County was vastly blue, the rest of the Ohio counties in the Tri-State leaned Republican.

Butler, Warren, Clermont, Highland, Clinton, Adams and Brown county residents all overwhelmingly voted for Trump. Butler County had the lowest majority for Trump, sitting at just over 62% of the vote. Adams County had the most votes for Trump in the Tri-State, with 82.5% of the vote.

Kentucky

All Northern Kentucky counties in the Tri-State — Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Gallatin, Carroll, Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken and Mason — voted majority Republican in the 2024 election.

The only two counties in the Commonwealth of Kentucky that voted for Harris were Jefferson County, home to Louisville, and Fayette County, home to Frankfort.

Campbell County, where Newport is located, had the lowest majority for Trump in Northern Kentucky, sitting at 58.9%. Harris pulled in 39.2% of voters.

Bracken County, which sits east of Campbell County along the Ohio River, had a sweeping majority of 82% of voters siding with Trump.

Indiana

All Indiana counties in the Tri-State, including Switzerland, Ohio, Dearborn, Ripley, Union, Fayette and Franklin, also had vast majorities for Trump.

Franklin County had the highest majority of the Tri-State's Indiana counties, with 81.5% of voters choosing Trump, while Ripley County was close behind with 80.1% of voters.

Ohio County, where Rising Sun is located, had the lowest majority of counties, with Trump sitting at 77% of voters and Harris at 21.5%. Union County and Fayette County also only had 77.3% and 77.5% of voters siding with Trump, respectively.

Find the complete general election results from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana here.

