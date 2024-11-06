How did Ohioans vote in the US Senate race? Breaking it down county-by-county

Cleveland businessman and Republican Bernie Moreno is projected to have ousted longtime U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown.

The race was the most expensive Senate contest this cycle. The campaigns, parties and outside groups spent more than $400 million on campaign ads, according to the campaign ad tracking firm AdImpact.

After his projected win, Moreno held a victory speech where he talked about the shift in majority power within the U.S. Senate.

“We talked about wanting a red wave. I think what we have tonight is a red, white and blue wave,” he said. “Because what we need in the United States of America is leaders in Washington, D.C., that actually put the interests of American citizens above all else."

Bernie Moreno speaks after projected U.S. Senate win over Sherrod Brown

While Moreno, 57, beat Brown, who was running for his fourth term in office, the race was fairly close in overall voting percentages — marking one of the last Ohio races called Tuesday night.

Overall in Ohio, Moreno won with 50.2% of the vote, while Brown received 46.4% and Libertarian Don Kissick pulled in 3.4% of votes.

Within the Ohio counties of the Tri-State, Moreno won everywhere except Hamilton County, which historically votes Democratic.

Within Hamilton County, Brown received 57.7% of the vote. Similarly, Brown took other counties with major cities, such as Montgomery, Franklin and Cuyahoga, which are home to Dayton, Columbus and Cleveland, respectively.

Brown received the most votes in Cuyahoga County, sitting at 67.5% of voters.

In our area, Moreno received the most votes in Adams County, with 76.5% of voters. Close behind was Highland County with 75.6% and Brown County with 74.4%.

For Butler, Warren, Clermont and Clinton counties, Moreno pulled in between 58% to 70.6% of votes depending on the county.