Bernie Moreno projected to defeat Sherrod Brown in Ohio Senate race

CINCINNATI — After 17 years, Sherrod Brown will no longer be Ohio's senator. Decision Desk HQ projects Republican challenger Bernie Moreno, a Cleveland businessman who had Donald Trump's backing, has defeated Brown, who was running for his fourth term in office.

The race was the most expensive Senate contest this cycle. The campaigns, parties and outside groups spent more than $400 million on campaign ads, according to the campaign ad tracking firm AdImpact.

Moreno is a businessman with a background in auto sales. He moved to the U.S. at age 5 from Colombia and became a U.S. citizen at 18. He ran on a platform similar to Trump’s, citing border security, abortion and education choice as some of his top issues.

His campaign site said he ran for Senate because "for too long, the men and women who move Ohio forward, American workers, have been left behind by career politicians like Sherrod Brown and Joe Biden."

Brown has represented Ohio in the U.S. Senate since 2007. He is a lifelong Ohioan who has spent his time in office "fighting for the dignity of work, " according to his biography on Senate.gov.

He ran on a platform that highlighted issues like access to high-speed internet for all in Ohio, protecting Medicare and Social Security programs, and "standing up to special interests" like Wall Street, Silicon Valley and rail lobbies following the Norfolk Southern incident in East Palestine in 2023.

One of Brown's bigger platforms has been access to abortions and health care for women in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

