Hand defeats Moore in Boone County judge/executive race

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Chet Hand has secured the Republican nomination for Boone County judge/executive.

The race pitted longtime incumbent Gary Moore, who was first elected in 1998, against upstart Boone County Commissioner Hand.

In Kentucky, a county’s judge/executive serves as the chair of the County Fiscal Court, a legislative body that manages and administers the county budget, oversees the funds, appoints county personnel and builds relationships with organizations and industry leaders that support the county. The role has no judicial power; instead, it serves as the county’s executive head.

At Hand’s watch party Tuesday night, Burlington resident John Hamilton spoke to our media partners at LINK nky about why he voted for Hand.

“He showed up at my door, personally, and asked me for my vote,” Hamilton said.

Throughout his more than 25-year tenure as judge/executive, Moore, a traditional conservative Republican, presided over an era of growth in Boone County. Boone County has grown from nearly 86,000 residents in 2000 to around 135,000 in 2020. This population growth is a byproduct of investment in the county’s economy and infrastructure.

Boone County has developed into a logistics hub due to its strategic position along Interstate 71/75 and as the home of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. This airport functions as a major air cargo center thanks to the presence of DHL’s North American Superhub and Amazon Air Hub.

Moore said that a central focus of his campaign was transportation and infrastructure. On the campaign trail, Moore highlighted several completed road projects from his tenure as judge/executive, including the reconstruction of Turfway Road, the widening of Mt. Zion and Pleasant Valley roads, improvements to KY-18, and the construction of new interchanges at Richwood and Hebron.

However, as more residents and workers moved into the area, many residents began to voice concerns about traffic congestion, overcrowded schools, and the erosion of the county’s rural character. Hand’s campaign gave voice to these concerns, as the commissioner called for greater adherence to Boone County’s Comprehensive Plan, which he believes will limit frivolous development. During a candidate debate on April 8, Hand said he believed that Boone County’s growth has come at the expense of longtime residents.

Hand, first elected to office in 2022 after upsetting incumbent Commissioner Charles Kenner, is a well-known figure throughout Boone County. Hand served as the chair of the Boone County Republican Party for several years before voluntarily stepping down. Hand describes himself as a proponent of conservative fiscal policies, advocating for limited government, fewer regulations, and strong protections for individual property rights.

In the weeks leading up to the primary, the campaign grew more contentious, with each hurling criticism at the other. Earlier in May, a Moore donor filed a Kentucky Registry of Election Finance complaint against Hand’s campaign, alleging three election finance violations. Hand dismissed the allegations, calling the complaint “standard, predictable, malicious tactics.”

In the end, much of the race came down to this core message: experience versus fresh blood. Moore, who’s in his 70s, used his platform to highlight his experience and successes as a Boone County judge/executive. Conversely, Hand, who’s in his 40s, argued that he represents a new generation of leadership in Boone County.

Since there is no Democratic candidate in the race, Hand has effectively secured the judge/executive seat.