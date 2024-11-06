Donald Trump projected to win Kentucky, Indiana

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Former President Donald Trump is the projected winner in Kentucky and Indiana.

The win is no surprise for the former president, who won Kentucky with more than 60% of the vote in 2020 and 2016. In fact, the Commonwealth has only voted for two Democratic presidential candidates since the 50s — southern governors Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton.

In 2020 and 2016, Trump won Indiana by double-digits. Those wins did come with former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence as his running mate. Pence is no longer on the ticket, with Trump tapping Ohio's JD Vance as his VP pick this time around.

Still, Indiana has voted for a Republican presidential candidate in every general election since 1965 except in 2008, when Barack Obama just narrowly beat John McCain with 50% of the vote.

Trump will get 8 electoral votes from Kentucky and 11 votes from Indiana. Candidates need 270 electoral votes to secure the presidency.

While the projection was announced almost immediately after polls closed, other states will not see results quite as quickly.

In both Kentucky and Indiana, election workers are allowed to begin processing absentee ballots before Election Day and can count them before the polls close. That allows for less of a log jam Tuesday night.

For the state of Ohio, it's a bit different. Election officials can process ballots as they come in but cannot count them until polls close Tuesday. Once early absentee and mail-in ballots are counted the day-of votes will be tabulated.

There's a chance we won't know who the next president will be by midnight as the country must await results from battleground states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada.

Polls close in Pennsylvania and 15 other states at 8 p.m. At 9 p.m., voting ends in Arizona, Wisconsin and other states. For states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, election officials can not count absentee ballots until in-person voting begins on Election Day. That can cause delays.

We'll continue to update this story with more information when it is announced.

Find the latest general election results from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana here.