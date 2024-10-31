Davidson vs. Enoch: What to know about the race for Ohio's 8th Congressional District

The race between Democrat Vanessa Enoch and Republican incumbent Warren Davidson to represent Ohio's 8th district in the U.S. House of Representatives is not a new one for Ohioans.

The 8th district spans through Hamilton and Butler Counties and up into Preble and Darke counties. It also dips into Miami County, just north of Dayton.

Enoch and Davidson also faced one another in 2018, 2020 and 2022. Now they'll face one another again after each secured their party's nominations after the primary election earlier this year.

If Enoch were to win Ohio's 8th Congressional District, she'd be the first Democrat to do so in over 80 years.

Most recently, in 2022 Enoch lost to Davidson, securing only 35.4% of the vote after running unopposed for the seat in the primaries.

Who is Warren Davidson?

The incumbent candidate, Davidson has represented Ohio's 8th Congressional District since 2016, when he clinched former House Speaker John Boehner's seat. Since then, he's been a member of the House Financial Services Committee. A University of Notre Dame graduate, Davidson spent many years after college owning and operating manufacturing companies, according to his biography on his campaign site.

On January 5, 2021, Davidson announced he planned to symbolically object to the certification of President Joe Biden to the highest seat in the country. After rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building the very next day in an effort to stop just that, Davidson spoke out defending his objection, but said he was also "confident" people involved in the Jan. 6 events "will be held accountable."

Davidson lists 7 issues on his campaign website he plans to tackle if re-elected: Immigration, right to life, Second Amendment, religious liberty, national security, economy and health care.

On immigration, Davidson says he is in favor of constructing a wall "and other necessary infrastructure on our border."

His website also says he believes human life begins at conception and would prevent "abortion providers, including Planned Parenthood" from receiving taxpayer funds or grants from federal, state or local governments.

He also opposes red flag laws and other gun control measures, is in favor of requiring pharmacies to publicly disclose all net prices they accept as full payment, and opposes any reductions in Social Security benefits.

His website also says that "for everyone under 25, I would: raise the retirement age, improve investing alternatives and change withholdings to make it solvent. Unfortunately, debt will likely be required between 2027-2035 to bridge the gap created by generations of inaction."

You can read a full list of the issues Davidson says he'll tackle here.

Who is Vanessa Enoch?

Enoch is a public policy and business consultant who most recently worked with lawmakers on addressing issues in the criminal justice system. She received a degree in criminal justice from Ohio State and has a Ph.D. in public policy and social change.

A West Chester resident, Enoch also worked as a college professor for nearly 20 years.

On her campaign website, Enoch lists 19 issues she plans to tackle if elected, including income inequality, public education, police reform, women's issues, opioid addiction and mass incarceration, gun violence and climate change.

Enoch's site says she believes "we must codify the provisions of Roe v. Wade and restore a woman's right to bodily autonomy."

She also says she will work to "fix the root causes of the immigration crisis, rather than advocating for the inhumane treatment of people who enter this country legally."

Enoch's stance on firearms recognizes the Constitutional right to own a gun but she says "I believe there is no good reason for civilians to own war weapons," adding there should be laws to eliminate bump stocks and "similar modifiers used in mass shootings."

Enoch also says she would support legislation that repeals the income tax on social security, adding she believes "to cut Social Security benefits for anyone who has paid into the system would equate to theft!"

You can read a full list of the issues Enoch says she'll tackle here.