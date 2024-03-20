Davidson, Enoch win party nominations for Ohio's 8th Congressional District

CINCINNATI — Ohioans took to the polls to decide who would represent the 8th district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Vanessa Enoch has secured the Democratic party nomination and will now run against Warren Davidson, who won the Republican seat, in the November general election, Decision Desk HQ projects.

The 8th district spans through Hamilton and Butler Counties and up into Preble and Darke counties. It also dips into Miami County, just north of Dayton.

When the votes were counted, Warren Davidson won the primary against Republican Kay Rogers, a newcomer to the race. Rogers was born in Cincinnati and graduated from Xavier University before working as a certified public accountant and government financial manager.

The incumbent candidate, Davidson has represented Ohio's 8th Congressional District since 2016, when he clinched former House Speaker John Boehner's seat. Since then, he's been a member of the House financial Services Committee. A University of Notre Dame graduate, Davidson spent many years after college owning and operating manufacturing companies, according to his biography on his campaign site.

On January 5, 2021, Davidson announced he planned to symbolically object to the certification of President Joe Biden to the highest seat in the country. After rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building the very next day in an effort to stop just that, Davidson spoke out defending his objection, but said he was also "confident" people involved in the Jan. 6 events "will be held accountable."

For the Democrat party, Vanessa Enoch will be in the running against Davidson in November.

Vanessa Enoch has gone head-to-head with Warren Davidson many times before, running against him in 2018, 2020 and 2022 in the hopes of becoming the first Democrat to win Ohio's 8th Congressional District in over 80 years.

Most recently, in 2022 Enoch lost to Davidson, securing only 35.4% of the vote after running unopposed for the seat in the primaries.

Enoch is a public policy and business consultant who most recently worked with lawmakers on addressing issues in the criminal justice system. She received a degree in criminal justice from Ohio State and has a Ph.D. in public policy and social change.

A West Chester resident, Enoch also worked as a college professor for nearly 20 years.