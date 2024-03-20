David Taylor wins Republican nomination for Ohio's 2nd Congressional District

CINCINNATI — David Taylor has won the Republican nomination for Ohio's 2nd Congresstional District, Decision Desk HQ projects.

A total of 11 candidates were vying for the nomination to fill U.S. Congressman Brad Wenstrup's seat in the congressional district, which covers Clermont, Clinton, Adams, Pike, Brown, Highland, Ross, Scioto, Pickaway, Hocking, Vinton, Jackson, Lawrence, Gallia and Meigs counties, as well as part of Fayette County. Wenstrup, who is from Hillsboro, announced his retirement after 10 years in Congress.

Samantha Meadows is the sole Democrat running for Wenstrup's seat in November.

Taylor describes himself as a "rock-ribbed conservative," according to his campaign website, Taylor is a Clermont County resident and businessman. Taylor's campaign has focused on multiple issues, including the sanctity of life, the economy, border security, cryptocurrency and more. Taylor's website also specifies that he supported Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020, and he is supporting him again in 2024.

Taylor raised $1.7 million for his campaign, according to the Associated Press.

Meadows was born and raised in Scioto County. She is running on a platform of "rural power" and taking care of those who rely on medicare, social security and other benefits for the retired.

"Rural America deserves to have the same opportunities as metropolitan communites," reads a statement on Meadows' website.