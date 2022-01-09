Former WCPO anchor, reporter Bill Price has died

Longtime WCPO9 reporter and anchor, Bill Price, has passed away.

For 26 years, Price worked at WCPO, wearing hats that spanned from anchoring the morning news to reporting on health and technology.

"He was always the teacher," said Kim Speagle, former news director at WCPO9. "Happy to help out anyone, anytime. A gentle soul."

The Bronx native eventually left TV news in 2012 to return to New York and care for his ailing mother.

"Bill brought so much to WCPO," said Jeff Brogan, vice president and general manager of WCPO9. "He was one of our first morning anchors, a health reporter who many Cincinnati viewers relied on and a groundbreaking tech reporter but those of us who worked with him will also remember him as a supportive friend who stepped up and helped his co-workers all the time."

Price had a longstanding career in journalism, also anchoring in Savannah.