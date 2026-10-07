Firefighters rescue 2 people, dog from house fire in northern Kentucky

LATONIA, Ky. — Firefighters rescued two people and a dog from a house fire early Wednesday morning on Rosina Avenue in Latonia, Kentucky.

According to Covington Fire Chief Corey Deye, the fire likely started in a front room of the home.

When crews arrived, Chief Deye said firefighters found one elderly man on the front porch and a woman hanging out of a back window.

Both were taken to UC for treatment for smoke inhalation, according to Chief Deye.

Crews are still on scene, but the chief said they expect to clear within an hour.

Chief Deye said the house is damaged but believed to be livable.