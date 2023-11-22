FBI: Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls closed due to vehicle explosion

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — FBI Buffalo announced it is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls.

The FBI said it is coordinating with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners in the investigation, and "as this situation is very fluid, that's all we can say at this time."

Multiple officials investigating what happened confirmed to ABC News they believe there are fatalities as a result of the explosion.

An explosion just occurred at #NiagraFalls Rainbow Bridge area. Don't know what happened but we've been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/KEVOGyLqxW — ⚽Acid Phase⚽ (@AC1DPHA5E) November 22, 2023

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has confirmed to WCPO's sister station in Buffalo, WKBW, that it is also investigating.

The vehicle explosion has closed all four border crossings in Western New York between the U.S. and Canada Wednesday afternoon. The Rainbow Bridge, Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge and Whirlpool Bridge are all closed until further notice.

Photos and video taken by news organizations and posted on social media showed a security booth that had been singed by flames.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she had been briefed on the incident and was “closely monitoring the situation.”

The Rainbow Bridge is one of four border crossings connecting Ontario to western New York.

The others are Lewiston, Whirlpool and Peace Bridge. The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission reports all four crossings are closed.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.