Monday is the final day for early voting: Find your polling location here

The final hours of early voting throughout the Tri-State are drawing to a close for many precincts in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

Voters looking to drop off their absentee ballots or vote in-person early can still do so; Mailed in ballots must be postmarked by Monday in order to be considered valid. Voters should be sure they use the correct postage, but election officials have recommended that anyone looking to mail ballots last minute go inside a Post Office location to ensure it's stamped in time.

The polls in Ohio will only be open for six hours today for early voting, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Early in-person voting hours are uniform across Ohio’s counties.

Dates and hours for Kentucky precincts varies based on the location and voters should check their local precinct in the links below. The same applies to Indiana, where hours vary based on the county.

Where to vote early:

OHIO

You can find general polling information at the Ohio secretary of state website here, or click by county to search for your polling location by filling in your information.

KENTUCKY

To find your polling precinct, visit the secretary of state's website here. Scroll down to view the drop-down box and select the county you live in to find the available polling locations for you.

INDIANA

To view your polling location, visit www.indianavoters.in.gov, click on "Voting Location" and type in your information.

