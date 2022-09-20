Watch Now

Midterm elections: Ohio voter registration deadline roughly two weeks away

Key dates and information for voters on National Voter Registration day
In Ohio, there's a lot on the ballot, including one US Senate seat, the Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General and Secretary of State. Every seat in the Ohio House of Representatives and some state Senate seats wills also be on the ballot.
Sep 20, 2022
The midterm election is fast approaching on November 8.

Here are a few key dates for voters in Ohio to be aware of:

  • Voter registration deadline: October 11
  • Early voting begins: October 12
  • Deadline to request an absentee ballot: November 5
  • Absentee ballot must be postmarked by: November 7

Ohio voters can register to vote or check their registration by clicking here.

In Kentucky, here are the key dates voters should know:

  • Voter registration deadline: October 11
  • Absentee request deadline: October 25
  • Early voting: November 3,4,5

Find more information from the Kentucky Board of Election by clicking here.

In Indiana, these are the key dates for voters:

  • Voter registration deadline: October 11
  • Absentee request deadline: October 27

Register to vote and find more information including early voting hours by clicking here.

