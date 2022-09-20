Midterm elections: Ohio voter registration deadline roughly two weeks away

The midterm election is fast approaching on November 8.

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and in Ohio, there's a lot on the ballot, including one US Senate seat, the Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General and Secretary of State. Every seat in the Ohio House of Representatives and some state Senate seats wills also be on the ballot.

Here are a few key dates for voters in Ohio to be aware of:

Voter registration deadline: October 11

Early voting begins: October 12

Deadline to request an absentee ballot: November 5

Absentee ballot must be postmarked by: November 7

Ohio voters can register to vote or check their registration by clicking here.

In Kentucky, here are the key dates voters should know:

Voter registration deadline: October 11

Absentee request deadline: October 25

Early voting: November 3,4,5

Find more information from the Kentucky Board of Election by clicking here.

In Indiana, these are the key dates for voters:

Voter registration deadline: October 11

Absentee request deadline: October 27

Register to vote and find more information including early voting hours by clicking here.

READ MORE

Here's how Ohio is encouraging younger people to vote

Republicans to hold training to get election volunteers ahead of November election

Group advocating for lowering voting age to 16 for local elections

