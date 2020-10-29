Menu

Election 2020: When will all the votes be counted?

Tri-State ballot counters have days to certify results
Piper Blackburn/AP
Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)
Posted at 6:59 PM, Oct 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-29 19:01:18-04

When polls close on Nov. 3, ballot counters in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana will have days to finish tabulating votes.

Though 2020 has seen more early votes than elections past, boards around the Tri-State still maintain that, as in most elections, the majority of ballots will be counted that night. Also, like most other elections, the official certified results will not be ready until days later.

Ohio’s Sec. of State Frank LaRose said ballots can continue to arrive at board of elections up to 10 days after the election, as long as those ballots are postmarked by Nov. 2

In Ohio, the first votes counted will be early in-person and absentee ballots, and elections boards began scanning and processing record numbers weeks ago.

A directive from LaRose demands totals by 8 p.m. on election night. The next day, staff will begin verifying provisional ballots and counting mail-in ballots postmarked Nov. 2 or earlier.

All 88 Ohio counties have until Nov. 18 to finish tabulating votes.

Indiana law says counties have until noon on the second Monday after election day, Nov. 19.

Kentucky's code gives clerks until 11:59 p.m. on election night to post in-person tallies, but they have until Nov. 10 to count absentee votes and help voters fix mistakes on mail ballots.

"Although we won't have final results election night, the vast majority of results will be counted and reported,” Kentucky Sec. of State Michael Adams said.

For more information on the upcoming election and deadlines for casting a vote in the Tri-State, visit WCPO’s 2020 Election Guide.

  • Ohio
  • Kentucky
  • Indiana
Ohio

Key Dates and Deadlines In Ohio

Mon, Oct. 5: Voter Registration Deadline
Tue, Oct. 6: Early Voting Begins
Sat, Oct. 31: Request Absentee/Mail-In Ballot Deadline
Mon, Nov. 2: Absentee/Mail-In Postmark by Date
Tues, Nov. 3: In-Person Voting
Fri, Nov. 13: Absentee/Mail-In Delivered By Date

Register to Vote in Ohio Check Your Voter Registration Status Find your polling location What form of ID do I need to bring with me?
View Full Election Guide
Kentucky

Key Dates and Deadlines in Kentucky

Mon, Oct. 5: Voter Registration Deadline
Fri, Oct. 9: Request Absentee/Mail-In Ballot Deadline
Tue, Oct. 13: Early Voting Begins
Mon, Nov. 2: Absentee/Mail-In Postmark by Date
Tues, Nov. 3: In-Person Voting
Fri, Nov. 6: Absentee/Mail-In Delivered By Date

Register To Vote In Kentucky Check Your Voter Registration Status Find your polling location What form of ID do I need to bring with me?
View Full Election Guide
Indiana

Key Dates and Deadlines in Indiana

Mon, Oct. 5: Voter Registration Deadline
Tue, Oct. 6: Early Voting Begins
Thur, Oct. 22: Request Absentee/Mail-In Ballot Deadline
Thur, Oct. 22: Absentee/Mail-In Postmark by Date
Tues, Nov. 3: In-Person Voting

Register to Vote in Indiana Check Your Voter Registration Status Find your polling location What form of ID do I need to bring with me?
View Full Election Guide
