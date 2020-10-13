Early voting starts in Kentucky today

With less than a month before Election Day, early voting has begun across Kentucky for the 2020 election, and here's what some people in Northern Kentucky should know before heading to the polls.

In Kenton County, Clerk of Courts Gabrielle Summe has recently expanded early voting to two locations instead of one. Now, people can vote early at either the County Administration Building at 1840 Simon Kenton Way or at the Independence Senior Center at 2001 Jackwoods Pkwy.

Officials with Kenton County also leased a system which allows them to print ballots on demand off-site.

For early voting in Campbell County, people can cast their ballot in person at the Campbell County Administration Building at 1098 Monmouth St. in Newport. There aren't many changes to polling locations on Election Day, however, because of COVID-19 concerns, Jim Luersen, the Campbell County clerk of courts, thinks more people will be showing up to vote early.

“Presidential races always have a large turnout and I think this one has more juice than the typical presidential race," Luersen said. "On a typical presidential election we get about 60% turnout. We’re expecting a 75% turnout.”

You can check your voter registration or absentee status in Kentucky here.