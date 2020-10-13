Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Early voting starts in Kentucky today

items.[0].image.alt
Midterms: 33 million have voted so far
Posted at 6:32 AM, Oct 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-13 08:48:16-04

With less than a month before Election Day, early voting has begun across Kentucky for the 2020 election, and here's what some people in Northern Kentucky should know before heading to the polls.

In Kenton County, Clerk of Courts Gabrielle Summe has recently expanded early voting to two locations instead of one. Now, people can vote early at either the County Administration Building at 1840 Simon Kenton Way or at the Independence Senior Center at 2001 Jackwoods Pkwy.

Officials with Kenton County also leased a system which allows them to print ballots on demand off-site.

For early voting in Campbell County, people can cast their ballot in person at the Campbell County Administration Building at 1098 Monmouth St. in Newport. There aren't many changes to polling locations on Election Day, however, because of COVID-19 concerns, Jim Luersen, the Campbell County clerk of courts, thinks more people will be showing up to vote early.

“Presidential races always have a large turnout and I think this one has more juice than the typical presidential race," Luersen said. "On a typical presidential election we get about 60% turnout. We’re expecting a 75% turnout.”

You can check your voter registration or absentee status in Kentucky here.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
  • Ohio
  • Kentucky
  • Indiana
Ohio

Key Dates and Deadlines In Ohio

Mon, Oct. 5: Voter Registration Deadline
Tue, Oct. 6: Early Voting Begins
Sat, Oct. 31: Request Absentee/Mail-In Ballot Deadline
Mon, Nov. 2: Absentee/Mail-In Postmark by Date
Tues, Nov. 3: In-Person Voting
Fri, Nov. 13: Absentee/Mail-In Delivered By Date

Register to Vote in Ohio Check Your Voter Registration Status Find your polling location What form of ID do I need to bring with me?
View Full Election Guide
Kentucky

Key Dates and Deadlines in Kentucky

Mon, Oct. 5: Voter Registration Deadline
Fri, Oct. 9: Request Absentee/Mail-In Ballot Deadline
Tue, Oct. 13: Early Voting Begins
Mon, Nov. 2: Absentee/Mail-In Postmark by Date
Tues, Nov. 3: In-Person Voting
Fri, Nov. 6: Absentee/Mail-In Delivered By Date

Register To Vote In Kentucky Check Your Voter Registration Status Find your polling location What form of ID do I need to bring with me?
View Full Election Guide
Indiana

Key Dates and Deadlines in Indiana

Mon, Oct. 5: Voter Registration Deadline
Tue, Oct. 6: Early Voting Begins
Thur, Oct. 22: Request Absentee/Mail-In Ballot Deadline
Thur, Oct. 22: Absentee/Mail-In Postmark by Date
Tues, Nov. 3: In-Person Voting

Register to Vote in Indiana Check Your Voter Registration Status Find your polling location What form of ID do I need to bring with me?
View Full Election Guide
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Tri-State Guide to Elections