Tri-State school districts prepare to welcome students back for first day of class Thursday

CINCINNATI — Thousands of students across the Tri-State are scheduled to return to classes Thursday.

Cincinnati Public Schools, Forest Hills School District, Oak Hills School District, Reading School District, Clermont Northeast School District, Felicity-Franklin Local School District, Goshen School District, New Richmond Exempted Village School District, Kings Local Schools, Mason City Schools and Boone County School Districts will all open their doors bright and early.

Ahead of the first day, students like Ellie Kova enjoyed inflatables, shaved ice and chalk drawing at one of Forest Hill's elementary back-to-school bashes.

"I like the teachers," Kova said when asked what she enjoyed about attending Mercer Elementary School.

Her sister Annabelle wasn't sure what to expect this year, but was excited regardless.

"I've never really been here before because I'm going to be in kindergarten," she said.

Greg Lemmon said two of his three children would be returning to class in Forest Hills, but they weren't as enthusiastic about it as the Kovas were.

"Very excited to be here, but, to be honest, they had too much fun this summer and they weren't thrilled to go back to school," Lemmon said.

Mercer Elementary Principal Jodi Davidson said the school's staff was ready for the year's influx of students new and old.

"Our teachers really focus on meeting students where they are and helping them grow," Davidson said. "And every student will grow and learn."

Ahead of Wednesday's board meeting, Superintended Larry Hook said a recently passed $6.9 million combination levy would give the Forest Hills district breathing room in operational costs and infrastructure demands.

"Roofs, asphalt, all the things that nobody really thinks about, but they're not cheap," Hook said. "We have nine individual buildings, seven of which are 50 years of age or older."

Lemmon said that even though the levy increased the cost of his property taxes, he was happy that he and his neighbors decided to pass it.

"It's one of the reasons we live in this community is to support the schools and send our kids here," said Lemmon.