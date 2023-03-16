Watch Now
NewsEducationScripps Spelling Bee

Actions

Scripps Regional Spelling Bee champions headed to national competition

x
The championship trophy is on stage in Florida, ready to be handed to a new champion of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Posted at 4:36 PM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 16:36:27-04

CINCINNATI — Spelling bee season is here and winners of Saturday's final regional competition at the Cincinnati Public Schools' Education Center will go on for a chance to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee later in the year.

Ohio spellers competed Saturday morning, followed by spellers from Indiana and Kentucky throughout the afternoon.

During Saturday's competition, sixth grader William "Liam" Bedinghaus secured his spot in the national bee when he successfully spelled the word "germanium." Bedinghaus said the element on the periodic table is familiar to him because he loves science.

Eighth grader Tara Rakesh will also head to the national competition after clinching the Kentucky and Indiana regional bee. She clinched her win by triumphing over the word "promontory."

Rakesh isn't a stranger to the competition; in 2022, she was one of two Tri-State girls who won their regional bee and traveled to the D.C. area in the hopes of hoisting the Scripps Cup. Rakesh made it to the third round of the competition, finishing tied for 89th place out of 234 spellers.

The 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee will take place on May 28. More than 200 spellers across the country will travel to the Washington D.C. area for a chance to compete in the competition, which will be hosted at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

Scripps Spelling Bee 2
Scripps Spelling bee 1
More local news:
Newport boys basketball team looking toward next season after Sweet 16 loss Top 9 St. Patrick's Day-themed things to do in the Tri-State this weekend Republican gubernatorial debate to be held in NKY ahead of May 16 primary

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Spelling Bee