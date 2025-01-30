'Our students are currently living in fear' | Tri-State teachers on growing concerns over ICE raids

CINCINNATI — Teachers across the Tri-State say they're increasingly anxious about what could happen to their immigrant students and their families. Community leaders have told WCPO 9 News that many immigrant students have been absent from school this week.

"In multiple classes, I am missing half of my students, many of whom have said specifically that they're scared to come to school because of the potential of those raids," said Kendra Adamson, a teacher at Aiken New Tech High School. "Our students are currently living in fear that they will be deported."

The fear stems from the announcement of a nationwide immigration crackdown over the weekend.

"I know teachers, they love their kids and they are nervous about their kids and they want to provide the best opportunity possible, but sometimes that’s hard when we don’t know what’s happening. So communication and clarity is key," said Scott Melton, a retired Kentucky teacher.

This week, school districts in the area have released statements to ensure some relief for parents and students but Melton said uncertainty is still the cause for a lot of lingering fear.

"(One teacher was) trying to help a student who had just recently moved to our country, and the student looked at her and asked, 'Are they going to deport me today?' And, man, it just it broke her heart," said Melton. "It breaks my heart thinking about that, and she was a little bit caught off guard, to be honest with how to answer that question."

That feeling continued at the Cincinnati Public School Board meeting on Monday as teachers from across the district said they had seen a decline in attendance.

"Since the current president was inaugurated, about 50% of my students have stopped attending on a daily basis," said Rachel Von Holley. "Families and parents are writing me saying they don’t want to send their children to school."

WCPO 9 has reached out to multiple districts on policies in place in case this happens. Cincinnati Public Schools, Middletown City Schools and Boone County Schools have all sent us statements that said student information is protected by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

"I want to take a moment to acknowledge the recent changes to federal immigration enforcement policies that may impact schools. I understand this news has caused concern and uncertainty for some of our families and staff. Please know that our commitment remains steadfast: we are dedicated to maintaining a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment for every student in our care," Middletown Superintendent Deborah Houser said in a message sent to staff Wednesday.

You can read CPS and Boone County's full statements below:

Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) is committed to supporting its immigrant and refugee families. As federal law requires, CPS enrolls and serves all students and families, regardless of immigration status. CPS does not request or maintain records related to a student’s immigration status. CPS does not permit law enforcement activities, including immigration enforcement, on school property or during school hours without proper legal authorization. Student records are protected by law and will not be disclosed without a court order or subpoena. Searches and seizures on school property require a lawfully issued warrant. CPS encourages families to update their emergency contact information, ensuring multiple contacts are listed for each student.

Cincinnati Public Schools

The Boone County School District remains focused on educating ALL students in a supportive environment; one that celebrates our students and the vibrant learning that occurs each day. District staff members continue to abide by Board Policies and Procedures governing visitors to the schools, which include law enforcement and other governmental officials. District staff members likewise continue to abide by existing Board Policies and Procedures, as well as relevant state and federal laws, in place to protect student privacy and prohibit the unauthorized disclosure of student information, such as the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and Board Policy 9.14.

Boone County Schools