Northwest Local School District superintendent resigns

CINCINNATI — The superintendent of Northwest Local School District is resigning.

Darrell Yater has accepted a position as executive director of human resources with Little Miami Local School District, NWLSD announced Wednesday.

Yater has worked for NWLSD in various positions for more than 24 years, but he's served as superintendent since 2021. Prior to superintendent, he was the district's assistant superintendent from 2018-2020.

"I am proud of the work we have done to move the District forward during my tenure as Superintendent where I have been able to impact systems, policy, and legislation, and look forward to getting back to a Human Resources position where I will be directly supporting staff," Yater said.

Yater's resignation will become official at the NWLSD Board of Education on June 3.

Northwest Local School District is made up of more than 10 schools, including Colerain High School and Northwest High School, which may be combining into one school.

Here is Yater's full statement shared with NWLSD staff Wednesday:

When I first came to the district as a teacher over 20 years ago, I could never imagine leaving the classroom. When I moved into administration, I could never imagine becoming Superintendent. At any time since coming to Northwest, I could never imagine leaving the District. I have been blessed with numerous opportunities throughout my career and have come to know and care about our students, staff, and families by name and story. Northwest has a rich history and tradition but also a vibrant future. When I became Superintendent, we were still emerging from the COVID pandemic, even though now it seems like a distant memory. We have spent the last two years since then setting the stage for accelerated growth.



I am not arrogant enough to believe everything I did as a leader was perfect or had the positive outcome I intended. However, I know every decision I made was with the best of intention to create more positive experiences for kids, staff, and families. One common trait among people in the education community is humility. We are the people behind the scenes who work hard to make others shine. In reflection, one thing I know I could have done better is being intentionally louder at shouting our successes from the rooftops. There is a loud minority that continues to define our narrative. My hope is that we take back our narrative and tell our story louder and stronger than anyone else. I encourage our staff to use your voice to scream the positives in the hurricane winds of negativity, and to talk openly and frequently about how amazing Northwest is as an educational experience and employment opportunity.



As a teacher, my purpose was to positively impact students to achieve at their highest potential by believing in them sometimes more than they believed in themselves. When I moved throughout my administrative career, my purpose was redefined to ensure other staff could have the amazing experiences with students I was afforded. I am looking forward to moving into a position in another district where I will be able to be more connected to my purpose and more directly connected to staff members again. Even though I will not be at Northwest, it will always have my heart and I will always be a strong champion of the District. I look forward to watching the continued growth and success of a District I care about, a community I support, and the people I call family.”

