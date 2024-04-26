New lunch standards coming to schools will lower sodium, sugar intake

BATAVIA, Ohio — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced new standards for school lunches this week, pushing towards healthier meals for students. Officials said the changes will come in phases.

“I think the biggest area is really looking at trying to limit added sugars, where previously there really has been no limit on sugar,” said Chris Peltier, president of the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Now, for the first time, there will be a limit on added sugar. There will also be limits on sodium.

Changes will start happening in 2025 and be fully implemented by 2027.

"Children will be eating healthier foods as a result and we couldn't be more pleased," said Dr. Eduardo Sanchez, chief medical officer for prevention of the American Heart Association.

Peltier said he's seen it first hand — kids right here in the Tri-State are consuming a lot of sugar.

“We talk to parents all the time and ask them you know, what are their kids eating and drinking and we're seeing that their diets are very high in added sugar,” he said. “We're seeing increasing rates of obesity in children, and we know that that's going to lead to worse health outcomes as kids grow into adults.”

Peltier said he thinks these new guidelines are part of the solution.

“I think it's a great first step and I really think over the next few years, we're going to see some positive impacts on health of kids from it," Peltier said.

Keith Millard, superintendent of Batavia Schools, provided a statement saying in part, "We are confident in our ability to adjust as these dietary expectations phase in over the next several years."

Other Tri-State schools said they're still developing a plan for how they will implement the changes.