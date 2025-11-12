'It's very disappointing, very frustrating' | Franklin City Schools faces major cuts after second levy failure

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Franklin City Schools is preparing for significant budget cuts after voters rejected a school tax levy for the second time, leaving parents worried about the impact on their children's education.

The failed 1% earned income tax proposal would have raised $6.3 million annually for the district. Without this funding, more than 40 staff members and 16 teachers are expected to be cut.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Sander explained the financial squeeze facing residents, noting that state income tax breaks have primarily benefited higher earners while Franklin families struggle with rising property taxes.

"When you look at it historically, the state has done a lot of income tax breaks over the last several years. Well, when you look at those tax breaks, they have been given to people who make an adjusted gross income of $100,000 or more. The median income in Franklin is for a household is $90,600 and change," said Sander. "So the majority of the residents of Franklin City Schools have not had the benefit of a reduction in their income tax."

The district hasn't passed a new levy since 2014. After a previous levy failed in May, the district had already implemented significant cuts, including eliminating half-day kindergarten, which affected five teachers, reducing busing to state minimum standards, cutting five bus drivers, eliminating several media technicians and cutting 3.5 administrators.

WATCH: Dr. Sander explains the impact state and local budget cuts are having on the Franklin City School District

"Our expenditures over since FY22 our expenditures have gone down 8% over that time," Sander said. "Once we fully collect the money, which, with income taxes, lags. We would have approved this now, it's your income tax on calendar year 26, and the majority of that doesn't come in really, until about April 15 of 2027."

However, the financial challenges extend beyond local funding issues. The district is receiving $1.4 million less from the state this year compared to last year, with another $1.2 million reduction expected next year.

The district is currently operating with deficit spending, directly impacting students. Members of the Franklin Education Association expressed disappointment in the levy failure due to the Fair School Funding Plan.

Members of the Franklin Education Association are disappointed in the failure of the recent levy. More importantly, we are disheartened that the State of Ohio has chosen not to adequately and fairly fund public education. It is difficult to pass a levy in a high-poverty district where property taxes have risen, but the median income of our parents has not. There is too much burden on residents to fund public education in every community, especially in those where state funding for schools has been cut drastically. The Franklin Education Association members will continue to move forward, doing our best for our deserving students as we do each day. It saddens all members that sixteen of our colleagues will lose their teaching positions. It is unfair to the teachers, but more importantly, to the students of Franklin City Schools.









Teresa Henderson-Weaver Franklin Education Association President

Despite the challenges, Sander emphasized the district's commitment to community engagement moving forward and encouraged people to contact their local representatives and advocate for public education.

"We want to hear from the parents, what they want in their educational system and how we can do better," Sander said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.