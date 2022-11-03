Investigation finds no proof of wrongdoing by Lakota superintendent

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A five-week investigation into Lakota Superintendent Matt Miller found no evidence he "engaged in any act that violated law, district policy or his contract," school board president Lynda O'Connor said.

The school board met Wednesday, entering executive session for two hours to discuss the results of an independent investigation by a private firm into "charges or complaints against a public employee." When they returned, the board voted 4-1 to accept the results of the investigation, clearing Miller of any accusations.

This was the second time Miller had been investigated. The Butler County Sheriff's Office also looked into a complaint against him and did not charge him. WCPO is not reporting any allegations because no charges have been filed and no claims have been made public by Lakota Local Schools.

O’Connor said the investigation was meant "to provide our community with an additional level of assurance that all of the relevant facts had been discovered in an unbiased and lawful manner."

"We are certainly hopeful the witch hunt is over," said Elizabeth Tuck, Miller's attorney. "We are considering consequences for the individuals who have initiated and perpetuated these lies. The damage to Mister Miller's career is something that is, has consequences."

Board member Darbi Boddy was the lone board member who voted not to accept the results of the investigation. She proposed a resolution to have the board order Miller placed “on leave and the board to begin the process for his removal.” It was not seconded by any other board members.

"As a final precautionary step to confirm the results, the board and Mr. Miller have agreed to a fitness for duty evaluation that will take place very soon," O'Connor said during the meeting.

Miller attended the meeting but made no comment.

