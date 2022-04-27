Lakota Schools board calls emergency meeting about member’s behavior

A high-profile member of the Lakota Local Schools Board of Education is the focus of an emergency meeting that was called to order at 3:15 p.m. today.

The meeting is about member Darbi Boddy and her recent communications regarding the board as well as the inclusion of a link to pornography in a post on social media.

The Board and district officials announced the meeting earlier this afternoon would be at Plains Junior School, 5500 Princeton Road, Liberty Twp., to discuss possible actions against Boddy. She has been critical of Lakota schools’ leadership frequently since beginning her four-year term in January, wrote a post complaining of sex education programs in schools.

Boddy told the Journal-News prior to this afternoon’s meeting the link to a pornographic site was “a spelling error” as she wrote her post and it was simply a mistake. She said if the board intends to ask for her resignation, she will refuse.

“I will not be resigning even if I’m asked to,” she said.

The first-time office holder based much of her campaign in the fall on criticizing Lakota for a number of — as she describes — politically liberal agendas including allegations of the teaching of Critical Race Theory and complaining against some sex education lessons and LGQBT references in some instructional materials.

Lakota district officials have countered they do not teach CRT but Social Emotional Learning, which is a designated series of lessons required by the Ohio Department of Education.

Under Ohio law, a publicly elected school board member can not be forced to resigned by fellow school members.

Local school boards, however, can vote to censure a member, which is a form of punishment that doesn’t remove the member from the governing board.

Boddy has been the target of an online petition that gathered more than 1,500 signatures urging other board members to vote to censure her.