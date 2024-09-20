Xavier announces 5 new majors for 2025 academic year

CINCINNATI — Xavier University announced the addition of five new majors to its undergraduate program for the 2025 academic year.

In a release, the university said it is adding artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, genetics, neuroscience and microbiology majors.

Artificial intelligence and cybersecurity will focus on coding, programming and machine learning. Genetics, neuroscience and microbiology are an addition to Xavier’s expanding health sciences and medical programs.

"We are excited to leverage our existing strengths in health sciences, computer science and the humanities to provide students with rigorous experiential preparation in high-demand fields while emphasizing the responsible use of science and technology,” said Rachel Chrastil, Xavier University Provost and Chief Academic Officer.

This expansion of the undergraduate program matches Xavier's move toward education in the sciences and technology. In May 2024, the Board of Trustees unanimously approved the creation of an Osteopathic School of Medicine on the university’s campus. In December of the previous year, the school received a $10 million donation towards its construction — the largest gift in its history. The medical college is meant to “complement” the school’s well-established nursing program, its most popular major by enrollment.

The addition of the new majors “align[s] with our commitment to providing students with a cutting-edge education,” Chrastil said.

More information about the new majors can be found on Xavier’s website.