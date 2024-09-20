Watch Now
NewsEducationHigher EducationXU News

Actions

Xavier announces 5 new majors for 2025 academic year

Xavier University
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lot Tan
Xavier University
Xavier University
Posted

CINCINNATI — Xavier University announced the addition of five new majors to its undergraduate program for the 2025 academic year.

In a release, the university said it is adding artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, genetics, neuroscience and microbiology majors.

Artificial intelligence and cybersecurity will focus on coding, programming and machine learning. Genetics, neuroscience and microbiology are an addition to Xavier’s expanding health sciences and medical programs.

"We are excited to leverage our existing strengths in health sciences, computer science and the humanities to provide students with rigorous experiential preparation in high-demand fields while emphasizing the responsible use of science and technology,” said Rachel Chrastil, Xavier University Provost and Chief Academic Officer.

This expansion of the undergraduate program matches Xavier's move toward education in the sciences and technology. In May 2024, the Board of Trustees unanimously approved the creation of an Osteopathic School of Medicine on the university’s campus. In December of the previous year, the school received a $10 million donation towards its construction — the largest gift in its history. The medical college is meant to “complement” the school’s well-established nursing program, its most popular major by enrollment.

The addition of the new majors “align[s] with our commitment to providing students with a cutting-edge education,” Chrastil said.

More information about the new majors can be found on Xavier’s website.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 5PM

More local news:
Taft freshman QB Key'sean Torbert throws for 8 touchdowns in first varsity game Person shot while on board a Metro bus Thursday night, spokesperson says Butler Tech student hospitalized after being hit in crosswalk near Lakota West

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money