Four UC students held at gunpoint in string of armed robberies

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati is increasing safety patrols and encouraging students to stay alert after four armed robberies in and around the campus.

All four incidents involve a suspect who stole from the victims at gunpoint, and all four victims were students, but only one took place on UC’s campus proper.

The other three happened in nearby CUF.

Kelly Cantwell, a spokesperson for the university’s department of public safety, said the victims had been connected with victims’ services and all students were being encouraged to take extra steps for their own safety.

Those steps include using resources such as the school’s NightRide program, which provides free rides to anyone with a UC ID, and downloading the Bearcat Guardian app, which allows users to text dispatchers or set a timed safety alarm that notifies a chosen person if the original user doesn’t manually turn it off within a certain period of time.

Cantwell added that anyone with information about any of the incidents should contact UC Public Safety at 513-556-1111.

“It’s crucial that we have the public’s help in situations like this,” she said. “If you see something that seems off, please let us know. If you think you know anything about these incidents, please call us or call the city.”