Autopsy reveals carbon monoxide contributed to drowning death of UC student

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Autopsy reports from the Hamilton County Coroner's office have revealed the cause of death for a 21-year-old University of Cincinnati student athlete.

Allyson Sidloski drowned on East Fork Lake on May 22, but the official autopsy listed carbon monoxide intoxication as a contributing factor in her death.

"It is my opinion, based on the autopsy findings and the information available to me at the time of the autopsy that the cause of death is drowning and the contributing cause of death is carbon monoxide intoxication," said Deputy Coroner Russell Uptegrove.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Stephanie O'Grady said Sidloski was hanging onto the swim platform of a boat before she went underwater, and she was not wearing a life jacket.

Sidloski was a sophomore at UC and a member of the UC women's soccer team. She had recently finished out her sophomore year season after taking the 2020 season off for an injury. Sidloski made her collegiate debut on the pitch against East Carolina in 2019 and played in UC's American Athletic Conference Tournament opener.

She was also named a TopCat scholar for earning a 4.0 GPA for multiple semesters.