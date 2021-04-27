NKU students working to bring COVID-19 vaccine to underserved communities

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — As vaccination rates slow, health experts are hoping college students hold the key to cracking vaccine hesitancy.

Northern Kentucky University students are working on it, sharing their ideas for reaching underserved populations: They included partnering with homeless shelters, mobile blood banks that double as vaccine clinics, and even delivering the shot via an ice cream truck.

Tashana Williams is studying to be a doctor of nursing practice at NKU, and she presented a strategy that relies on face-to-face interaction instead of technology.

"Almost like working backwards -- just start at the beginning. Go door to door. Communicate with people; make sure that you're partnering with people that they trust because you want to build partnerships that last beyond COVID-19," Williams said.

Watch WCPO's coverage of Williams' work here: