NKU students working to bring COVID-19 vaccine to underserved communities

Northern Kentucky University students are working on it, sharing their ideas for reaching underserved populations: They included partnering with homeless shelters, mobile blood banks that double as vaccine clinics, and even delivering the shot via an ice cream truck.
Posted at 12:52 AM, Apr 27, 2021
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — As vaccination rates slow, health experts are hoping college students hold the key to cracking vaccine hesitancy.

Tashana Williams is studying to be a doctor of nursing practice at NKU, and she presented a strategy that relies on face-to-face interaction instead of technology.

"Almost like working backwards -- just start at the beginning. Go door to door. Communicate with people; make sure that you're partnering with people that they trust because you want to build partnerships that last beyond COVID-19," Williams said.

