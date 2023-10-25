'African-American history is American history': NKU students present Black studies research at the Smithsonian

CINCINNATI — Northern Kentucky University students traveled to the Smithsonian Institution to present their research on Black studies.

The international conference, Afterlife of Slavery, was hosted by the Smithsonian, Howard University, the University of Liberia and Princeton.

“It featured scholars from all over the world really — Japanese scholars, Nigerian scholars, scholars from Harvard, Yale, Brown, Princeton,” said Dr. David Childs, a professor of history, social studies and Black studies. “We’re doing some pretty unique research as it relates to the Underground Railroad. There are some unique things that went on historically in Kentucky and Ohio.”

Childs traveled to D.C. with three graduate students: Derrick Thomas, Jamie Thompson and Jennifer Williams.

Williams and Thomas presented their research on a historic Black church in Augusta, Ky. They found evidence to show a prominent Black family who owned property helped fund St. Paul ME Church.

“Peter Underwood’s name is on one of the stained glass windows, so we believe the Underwoods gave money to help build the church,” Thomas said.

The church was purchased by a famous family who wanted to learn more about its history. That’s where NKU came in.

“We had the opportunity and blessing to work with the Clooney family, as in George Clooney,” Childs said.

Childs was one of the historians who was contacted to help them solve the mystery.

“St. Paul is the same church that Nick Clooney bought in 1970, and he is now trying to help raise money and to try and renovate it,” Thomas said. “We are helping him by trying to uncover more of the history of St. Paul.”

Nick is George Clooney’s father. Childs said they researched the church that was built in the 1800s to uncover who went there and what they sang.

“Our goal is to restore that church to its original state and it can be a world-class cultural arts and history center and learning center,” Childs said.

Another church they researched was Second Baptist Church in New Richmond.

“This history is part of American history that we don’t really discuss,” Thompson said.

Thompson said the church was built in 1861. She said members of the church were part of The Advancement of Colored Men of New Richmond, a group that helped enslaved Black people. Some of its members were former slaves.

“The group was established in 1857, according to the documents. We found their records of their bylaws,” she said.

Thompson said it’s important for a particular reason.

“It predates the NAACP by over 50 years,” she said. “This was from pre-Civil War through the Reconstruction Era.”

She said their research suggests the church had ties to the Underground Railroad and provides insight into Ohio’s history.

“It brings more of history into the light right because you don’t hear much about African-American history during the reconstruction era,” she said.

Thompson said it’s important for their research to continue, so they can bring more stories like this to a wider audience.

“When it comes to African-American history the current times today, we’re noticing they're trying to erase or take it away from our education system,” she said.

Thomas agrees, and that's why he’s working toward being an archivist.

“It is very important because I feel like when it comes to uncovering African-American history a lot of times it was neglected,” he said. “I believe our work is now more important because there are several people out there who want to try to erase African-American history from the American discourse.”

In their research, Childs said they also uncovered the story of Sarah Fossett, whose husband was a slave owned by Thomas Jefferson. Childs said Fossett was an abolitionist who owned a hair salon in the 1840s.

“She was the first Rosa Parks. There was a streetcar back in the 1800s that was segregated even in Ohio and she was not permitted to get on the street car in the white section. She got on anyway. She got into an altercation with the conductor,” he said. “Actually, he assaulted her and she sued him and won and that opened up the streetcar to be integrated.”

Childs' research also focused on spirituals, songs passed down with each generation.

“Some of the research we did looked at what we called African survivals and what are the things that we still retain as African Americans today,” he said.

Childs said their trip to the Smithsonian is one this group will never forget. They say it was an honor to present their research to scholars across the country.

“African-American history is American history, so this work is not just important for African Americans. It’s important for Americans in general,” said Childs.