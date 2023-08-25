Miami University freshman moves into exact same dorm room as her mom 33 years later

OXFORD, Ohio — As students move into residence halls at Miami University this week, one Cincinnati mom is feeling the nostalgia.

Laura Everett Bowling moved into Emerson Hall in the fall of 1990. Her daughter, incoming freshman Sarah Bowling, is not only living in the same hall — but the exact same room her mother lived in during her freshman year.

The mother-daughter duo told the school they screamed over the phone in disbelief when Sarah received her housing assignment.

"My first reaction was total and complete surprise, and absolute shock," Laura told Miami. "I just couldn’t believe it."

The school said the odds of a parent and child being assigned to the residence hall alone 33 years later is 0.02%. On top of that, Miami has nearly 4,500 rooms, with 1,100 allocated for female freshmen.

"You are more likely to be audited by the IRS than to be placed in the same room as a parent," statistics professor John Bailer said in a release.

While it may be the same room, Laura said there are plenty of changes over the decades. There's no longer a pullout couch-type of bed that she recalled from her time. The dorm is also no longer all-female, with Miami making all residence halls coed starting in 2010.

Still, she told the school she was excited for her daughter to experience a place where she experienced "some of the best memories of my life."

The school said Sarah, a Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy grad, is majoring in Integrated English Language Arts Education (grades 7-12).