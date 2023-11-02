Watch Now
NewsEducationHigher EducationMiami U News

Actions

Miami University apologizes for ‘provocative’ email about safe sex program

Miami University
Nick Graham/Journal-News Staff
Pearson Hall on the campus of Miami University in Oxford.
Miami University
Posted at 2023-11-02T11:15:00-0400
and last updated 2023-11-02 11:15:00-04

OXFORD, Ohio — Miami University apologized on social media Wednesday for an email promoting a safe sex program on campus that used “language that was overly provocative” and did not reflect the program’s educational intent.

The email sent out on Halloween by the university’s community manger of the Office of Residence Life told recipients not to miss “spooky sex” for the chance to win free sex toys.

“The program aims to educate students about safer sex practices, including consent and understanding the risks of unprotected sex,” the university stated in its apology.

Miami’s Office of Residence Life is working to make sure staff create more professional and clear emails in the future, according to the university.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Coroner again asks for help identifying woman found dead, a rose on her chest 19-year-old is first arrested, charged in 'street takeovers' in Cincinnati Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid to play Great American Ball Park

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New season, more fun, appointment TV!