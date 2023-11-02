Miami University apologizes for ‘provocative’ email about safe sex program

OXFORD, Ohio — Miami University apologized on social media Wednesday for an email promoting a safe sex program on campus that used “language that was overly provocative” and did not reflect the program’s educational intent.

The email sent out on Halloween by the university’s community manger of the Office of Residence Life told recipients not to miss “spooky sex” for the chance to win free sex toys.

“The program aims to educate students about safer sex practices, including consent and understanding the risks of unprotected sex,” the university stated in its apology.

Miami’s Office of Residence Life is working to make sure staff create more professional and clear emails in the future, according to the university.