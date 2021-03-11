Cincinnati State announces plans for return to full in-person classes for fall semester

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati State will return to in-person classes for the fall 2021 school semester after moving mostly online in 2020 due to COVID-19, the school said in a statement released on Thursday.

Students enrolling in the fall semester at Cincinnati State will still have the option to take a number of courses online.

"While this past year has been challenging for everyone, we learned a lot about how to better serve our busy students through a creative mix of in-person and remote education and services," Cincinnati State president Dr. Monica Posey said in Thursday's statement. "But we are very excited about being fully back on campus this fall, and continuing our mission of preparing students for advanced technical and health careers, and ongoing higher education."

The school moved all in-person, on-campus classes to an 'alternative format' March 14, 2020.

Courses for the fall semester will be posted on the school’s website March 22, with registration slated to begin March 29.