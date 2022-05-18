Forest Hills School District students organize walkout after board cancels diversity day

CINCINNATI — Students in the Forest Hills School District are planning to walk out of class Wednesday to protest the cancellation of Turpin High School's diversity day.

The school board first postponed the event so parents could sign permission slips after reviewing the agenda and speakers. Board members then voted in a special meeting to put the event on hold, deciding it would no longer happen during school hours or use school resources. Board member Leslie Rasmussen refused to vote, accusing fellow members of making the day "political."

Students involved in the planning process then joined together to organize a student-led diversity day that will be after school and off-site. Claire Mengel, a senior who helped plan the school-led event, said the students decided the school needed to have a diversity day no matter the board's decision.

“In my view, the board's positions exist to help facilitate the education of the kids and what the kids are asking for, so the kids are saying what they want, the board is not listening to them, which unfortunately means that we have to step up and do the role of leading all of this," Mengel said.

Turpin's student-led diversity day takes place May 18 at a location not known to the general public. That same day, after the end of second bell, students will also walk out of class. In a statement, the district said it is aware of student demonstrations planned for Wednesday.

"The district recognizes and respects the rights of its students to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed rights to assemble peaceably and to express ideas and opinions," the statement says. "The first priority for FHSD, at all times, is to provide a safe and secure learning environment for every student and we will continue with our commitment to maintain a high level of safety for students while on campus."

Diversity day, an optional event for juniors and seniors that includes activities and guest speakers, has existed for multiple years.

