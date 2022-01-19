CPS returns in-person Monday, citing efforts to bring in more subs

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools students will return to in-person learning on Monday, January 24 according to an email sent to parents Tuesday evening. It cited 'accelerated hiring' of substitute teachers, among other measures, as the reason schools can return.

The district reported 786 staff members out sick with COVID-19 on January 6 and noted it was having trouble filling classrooms, forcing remote learning.

Since then, the district said, it made changes to streamline hiring of substitute teachers and added incentives, like paying for applicants' background checks.

"We're really being real intentional about making sure that we continue to hire as many as we possibly can," said Ross Turpeau, district director of talent acquisition and staffing.

Turpeau said the district has a roster of more than 500 possible substitute teachers and is processing about 60 new applications.

The district set up a phone line to help those interested in applying get through the process, after several people reported applying and either being denied because of a delay or were never called.

The application process starts with a CPS application and then licensing by the state of Ohio.

The new help line number is 513.636.0160. CPS pays substitute teachers a $134 daily rate, and some so-called "super subs," which work five days a week and get benefits, make more.

Districts of all sizes have been struggling with staff absences since the return from winter break earlier this month.

Southwest Local Schools was closed on Tuesday because of the number of staff and student COVID-19 quarantines. At its peak, the number of staff absent was in the single digits, but the number of substitutes who regularly work in the district is also in the single digits.

"People think that we are in the far southwest corner of the world and so the pool of subs are very limited," said Ron Mangus, principal at Harrison Elementary. "It comes down to price, it comes back to location, it comes back to how friendly people are when they come to the building that they feel welcome and they want to come back."

That district uses a third-party application process shared by many districts in Hamilton County. It pays substitute teachers $92 a day, but is looking into whether or not to raise that amount.

On Tuesday, Springboro Schools increased its daily rate for subs to $125.

“We're continuing to compete with a lot of other employers. We're hoping a little more per hour might make someone's decision that much easier in terms of joining our district, and working together to help educate such great students,” said superintendent Larry Hook in a news release.

District leaders across the Tri-State said they are always recruiting and hiring substitute teachers, not just during the omicron surge.

Denise Booth has been a substitute teacher in Madeira for four years, after wanting more flexibility in a education career.

"It's a great job and I have total flexibility over my schedule," she said. "So if I need a day off, I just schedule myself out on the computer and I never get called."

Some districts have reported hesitancy by some substitute teachers amid the surge. But Booth said she felt more comfortable in schools once she had been up-to-date on her COVID-19 vaccines.

She said he was even recruiting her husband to get licensed and start subbing in the district.

"He's retired and he's looking for something to do and I said 'they need male subs,. you might as well,'" she said. "If you want to do something to help right now, then look at being a sub."