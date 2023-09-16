Unions demand school nurse coverage at Cincinnati Public Schools

CINCINNATI — Ohio law doesn't require every school to have a registered nurse on-site, and, while pandemic-related resources from the federal government have allowed Cincinnati Public Schools and the city to expand nursing in the district, the Federation of Teachers said the district isn't doing enough to protect students and staff.

A district representative said 45 registered nurses cover the district's 65 schools.

The majority of schools have a full-time nurse assigned to them, but a number of registered nurses hired by the city through the Cincinnati Health Department combined with 20 Licensed Professional Nurses hired by CPS serve the remaining schools on a rotating basis determined by greatest medical need.

Federation President Julie Sellers said the system is ineffective and puts kids and staff at risk.

"My concern is we're going to have to start calling 911," she said.

Sellers was among several different union reps to address a joint meeting of the school board and city council on Wednesday.

Several public speakers said untrained staff have been forced to give kids medical care when nursing staff aren't available.

"We have students who have many medical needs," Sellers said. "And it's above and beyond what the teachers can provide, the clerical workers can provide."

Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney said finding nurses to work for the school system has been a challenge.

"There is a nursing shortage across the country, but we think having them as employees of the city really saves the schools money," Kearney said.

Board President Ben Lindy said the district has been aggressive in recruiting.

"It's a tough issue," he said. "The city and the school board are committed to working together on it."

Superintendent Iranetta Wright said during a press conference Wednesday that the district was working to prepare for a budget shortfall of an estimated $85,000,000 when federal pandemic-related funding runs out.