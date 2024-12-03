'Something will have to give' | Superintendent urges money-saving change ahead of CPS restructuring vote

CINCINNATI — Chances to pass a plan to overhaul Cincinnati Public Schools took a hit at the school board's special meeting Monday as board member Kendra Mapp announced her staunch disapproval.

Mapp initially told the council she would vote no on all proposals before President Eve Bolton questioned her directly about a series of programs included in them, like increasing career technical programs.

"While I think there may be great recommendations, I do have concern — great concern — with the process and fidelity of the plan being implemented so I will not be taking part in the vote," Mapp said.

Mapp's surprise announcement came after a contentious public comment period in which community members from multiple area schools, primarily Clark Montessori and the Hayes-Porter School, called on the board to reject Superintendent Shauna Murphy's plan.

Under the plan, Hayes-Porter would be consolidated with nearby Rothenberg to address enrollment issues at both buildings.

When questioned by Vice President Mary Wineberg about what went into the decision to consolidate the schools, Murphy clarified that the four-star academic success of Hayes-Porter didn't play a significant role.

"Yes. Just about the same can be held true for all of these," Murphy said about the other consolidations within the district.

Many in the crowd hissed when the superintendent indicated finances and enrollment played a large role in much of the plan presented to the board.

"I understand that," Murphy said. "When we started this work in May, we started with a $32 million deficit, and a need to close a gap very quickly. We were able to do that, but we also saw we were going to continue down that road unless we do business differently."

Murphy said the district would not be in a "crisis situation" if the board doesn't approve many of the changes Monday, but it would put them behind in finding meaningful solutions.

"Something will have to give," she said.

Other council members asked the district administration to present them with the plan in a piecemeal fashion Monday so they could vote to approve portions and reject other parts if necessary.

The redistricting plan has been years in the making, and Bolton said the board was under a "time crunch" to vote to meet agreements made with the many unions with which they regularly negotiate.

"We want to honor our contracts," Murphy said. "We have a collective bargaining agreement that says teacher transfer rounds happen at a particular time. We plan to honor that."

Avondale Community Council President Sandra Jones Mitchell gave a passionate speech to the board during public comment. She said she expected some implementation of the plan but begged the board and district administrators to consider the public when making changes.

"Go knock on doors. Go meet the parents. Find out what they're feeling. They're not coming to the meetings. They're not coming to the school, but they're at home. Go knock on their doors," she said.

Changes could still be made to the redistricting plan, but if you'd like to see the proposal given to the board on Monday you can review the entire packet here:

