CPS leaders warn Ohio Senate's proposed budget could slash millions from Cincinnati schools

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools leaders are warning that the Ohio Senate's proposed budget could strip millions in critical funding from the district, potentially forcing significant cuts to educational services and affecting local taxpayers.

"They are attempting in every way possible to defund public education," Eve Bolton, Vice President of the Cincinnati Board of Education, said at the district's discussion on possible budget impacts.

Just hours before the meeting, the Ohio Senate released its final version of the budget, raising immediate concerns among district officials and state representatives.

"We will be both underfunding our schools — putting more burden on local levies — and creating a funding system that is arbitrary, that isn't based on what it'll actually cost to educate kids," said State Rep. (D) Dani Isaacsohn, who represents District 24.

Isaacsohn attended the meeting to discuss the potential impacts of the Senate's budget proposal. The Senate's approach to the fair school funding formula could result in a $6.3 million loss for CPS, which would shift the funding burden onto taxpayers.

"There's other language that could hurt us in a big way," said CPS Treasurer Jennifer Wagner. "Which is the elimination of fixed sum levies, which we have three, and the other one is moving all the millage into the 20-mill Floor Calculation."

The district hasn't had a levy on the ballot in eight years. This November, CPS will propose a $48 million tax levy. However, the state's proposed elimination of fixed sum levies could result in over $10 million in lost revenue for the district in one tax year.

"It's really harming our ability to raise revenue," Wagner said during the meeting.

Board member Brandon Craig emphasized the challenges these cuts would create.

"There's no way you can run a district the size that we cover, as far as land size, but also the number of kids who have needs, who have things they want to be successful," Craig said.

Wagner said she believes these financial constraints will force the district to make significant cuts.

"Classroom teachers, paraprofessionals, transportation, extracurriculars, central office," Wagner said, listing areas that could face reductions.

Craig urged community involvement to help mitigate the impact on students.

"Be engaged with our school district, be engaged with our schools, find ways to contribute, because the truth is, as hard as we may fight, there will still be things we lose; our students should not lose out," Craig said.

The budget must be finalized and signed by June 30.